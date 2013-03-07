Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon get giggles on stage at ACM awards!

Water For Elephants co-stars Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon missed the microphone as they presented at ACM awards...

Just a week after her wedding Reese Witherspoon was back at work with Robert Pattinson by her side, hitting the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Our favourite co-star combination, the Water For Elephants pair were at the prestigious music bash to present an award for Favourite Female Vocalist of the Year.

Reese looked stunning in a gorgeous strapless black lace overlay Marchesa gown, while R-Patz looked red hot all suited and booted.

But disaster struck as the pair bounced onto the stage and managed to walk straight past the microphone stand. Laughing as they reversed back to the mic, the pair presented their award to Miranda Lambert who beat Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood for the coveted title.

Other celebs at the big night included Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and Chace Crawford.

By Tara Gardner