Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon are picture perfect for Water For Elephants

Water For Elephants co-stars Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon geared up for the release of Water For Elephants at the glamorous photocall...

Our favourite on-screen couple of the moment, Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon were all smiles at the photocall for their upcoming film Water For Elephants.

Newlywed Reese Witherspoon smiled sweetly and chatted freely about the soon-to-be-released romantic drama that sees her play alongside Twilight heart throb Robert Pattinson.

Based on Sara Gruen's best-selling novel, Reese and Rob play a circus performer and the company's young travelling vet. Set in the roaring 30s, the film promises to be a visual feast, with glittering costumes, stunning sets and plenty of chemistry between the pair.

And R-Patz posed with the Thai elephant featured in the film again having recently revealed that: “The first time I met Thai the elephant, I just got in her mouth. It just seemed like a good place to be! She had these huge lips and her teeth were all the way at the back so she just carried me around!”

Released on 4 May, see the trailer for the film below...