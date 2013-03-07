Robert Pattinson and Prince Harry named 2012's Most Eligible Bachelors

Prince Harry and Robert Pattinson beat Justin Bieber to tie in a public vote over who would make the ideal groom

Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Prince Harry are officially the Most Eligible Bachelors of 2012, having tied with 50% in a vote that asked National Wedding Show visitors who out of the R-Patz, Harry and Justin Bieber would make the ideal groom.

Baby-faced Bieber came third, proving that the young singer might be a heartthrob but apparently he's not marriage material!

Fortunately for us, all three of these gorgeous and eligible bachelors are still very much on the market. While we're sure that the voters at the National Wedding Show would choose their grooms-to-be over these celebrities any day, there's still hope for the rest of us. Form an orderly queue ladies.

By Anna Smith