Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart team up for Twilight interview

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart joined co-star Taylor Lutner for their first Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 joint interview last night

On-screen couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have appeared together for the first time on the Breaking Dawn - Part 2 promo tour, making an appearance on MTV.

After working one signature look earlier in the day, in a Bec & Bridge mini, Kristen opted for another trademark ensemble on the show, looking laid-back in jeans and a striped knit.

The Twilight stars talked comfortably about the vampire franchise, with Kristen commenting: "For the last few press junkets, they've been separating everyone which is silly I think, because we love hanging out."

We love seeing the pair together too, so we can't wait to see more from them on the Breaking Dawn - Part 2 promo tour.