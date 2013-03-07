Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart talk Twilight memories at London premiere

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner reveal their best memories from the Twilight franchise at the London Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere...

Last night, Twilight stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner enchanted Leicester Square as they walked the red carpet at the Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere. They stopped to chat with InStyle about what the franchise has meant to them and to share their love for fans.

On letting her character, Bella, go, Kristen said: " I've been playing her for five years and I can't believe that weight has been lifted."

While Rob revealed: I wouldn't be acting if I hadn't got the part [of Edward]. [Twilight] is very close to my heart."

