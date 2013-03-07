Robbie Williams proposes to girlfriend live on radio

Ahh, what a sweetie – we’re happy to report that Robbie Williams proposed to his girlfriend Ayda during a live radio interview in Australia this morning.

The singer was on the Kyle and Jackie O breakfast show on Sydney’s 2DayFM to promote his new album Reality Killed The Video Star, when he decided to pop the question!

After calling Ayda, 30, into the studio to sit with him, host Jackie O asked Robbie, 35: 'Sydney has a bit of a reputation for proposals with celebrities, is there any news you want to share?'



Robbie then turned to Ayda and spontaneously said: 'Is there anyone you want to get married to?' before finally asking, 'Will you marry me?'

After dating Robbie for two years, Ayda had noo qualms in saying yes instantly, and Robbie slipped Jackie's frog ring on to her engagement finger.

As he did so, he told his new fiancée: ‘I love you so much. Would you be my betrothed until the end of time?'

To which Ayda replied: 'I would love to be your betrothed until the end of time'

How cute? Congratulations guys!

By Ruth Doherty