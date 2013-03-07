Robbie Williams back on stage with Take That

The star joined his former bandmates on stage for the first time in 15 years

Robbie Williams arrived on stage, already in tears, when he made an emotional reunion with his former band, Take That.

The singer looked overwhelmed as he hugged Gary Barlow and Mark Owen during the Children in Need concert last night.

Despite fans going wild seeing the band back together after almost 15 years, they were left disappointed, as Robbie didn't actually perform with his former bandmates.

Take That opened the charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall which had been organised by Gary Barlow. The moment that fans had been waiting for came as Gary introduced Robbie on stage saying: ‘What a perfect night for us to introduce an old friend'.

Take That then left the stage leaving Robbie to perform his new singles Bodies and You Know Me.

Before coming on stage Robbie, said: ‘I started tearing up just before I came on and the lads were singing knowing it was just about to happen and knowing what the reactions were going to be like and then my team were like "Please don't cry'".

The last time all the lads performed together was in 1995. Robbie, who wanted to sing Back For Good, denied that he would be performing with Take That at next year's Brit Awards, but we are secretly hoping they do.

Fingers crossed.

By Georgie Hindle