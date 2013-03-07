Rita Ora leads the front row fashion parade at Chanel's Haute Couture show

Paris Couture week has kicked off and leading the fash pack at the highly-anticipated Chanel fashion show was Rita Ora…

While the likes of Jessica Alba, Chloe Moretz and Rosamund Pike hit Dior's Spring 2013 Couture fashion show, Brit singer Rita Ora, proved her fashion stripes by going front row at Chanel's.

The bleach blonde beauty proved herself a worthy celebrity muse, topping a delicate tiered silk gown with a crop-sleeve red leather Chanel jacket, featuring the brand's signature pearl buttons. A pair of chunky wedges in patent leather added an urban edge to the look, while red lips coordinated with her bold cover-up.

A stunning Chanel debut for Rita!

On the catwalk, and fashion week favourite Cara Delevingne led the model parade, working a Victorian style lace and feather gown and matching headdress like a pro.

Who'll be next to grace the front row in Paris? We can't wait for more from Couture Week!