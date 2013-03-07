Rising fashion star Bonnie Wright shares her style secrets

InStyle talks exclusively to Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright to get the lowdown on her fashion must-haves

While we waited patiently to catch a glimpse of Twilight stars, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner at the New Moon fan event, we spotted the gorgeous Bonnie Wright on the red carpet and just had to speak to her.

The 18-year-old Harry Potter star (who plays Ginny Wesley) is a rising star in the fashion world. We spotted her rocking some serious designer delights at the last round of fashion weeks including Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Prada. So when we caught up with her in London this week we just had to find out what she was wearing...

‘I'm actually just wearing a really old vintage jumper, it was really cold when I left the house so I just chucked it on', Bonnie said.

Despite going for the dressed down vibe Bonnie looked the epitome of cool in a black thick-knit jumper over a white minidress, crimson peep-toe heels with black socks and her long locks tied back.

So how would the young star describe her style? ‘I guess I've always been really strong minded about what I wear, I've never followed what other people consider fashionable or what styles are happening at the time. I just like to feel good in myself and wear what's comfortable really', she told us.

‘It's fun to dress up for the real red carpet stuff, wearing pretty dresses, but I also like general day wear as well'.

As we were at the Twilight New Moon fan event, we had to ask, is she Team Edward or Team Jacob? ‘There's a lot of hype around Rob (Pattinson) so I guess I'm Team Edward!' But of course, Pattinson previously starred in Harry Potter.

Bonnie is currently juggling studying at university in London and filming the final Harry Potter film but she still makes sure she keeps in contact with her film co-stars including face of Burberry, Emma Watson.

‘We talk all the time, Emma's studying at Brown at the moment and is really enjoying it but when you spend so much time with people, like we do on Harry Potter, it's hard not to stay in contact.

‘We chat about clothes and if we're going on the red carpet we definitely talk about what we are going to wear', she said.

We love Bonnie's warm personality and gorgeous style. She's definitely one to watch.

By Georgie Hindle