Rihanna's stripped back video for Stay revealed

Despite not having a music video, Rihanna's latest single, Stay, has already shot up the chart, and now the accompanying footage has been revealed.

Shot in one take by Sophie Muller, who's previously worked with celebrities including Beyonce and Cheryl Cole, the video is Rihanna's most revealing yet.

The Grammy winner sits make-up free and with wet hair in a bath tub, styled with only a pair of diamond studs.

Ri-Ri looks melancholy throughout, remaining almost static other than when she lays her head on her shoulder and briefly mimes the words of the song.

Summarising the shoot on Twitter, she said: "This video is everything! Simple but emotional!"

