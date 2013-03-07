Rihanna's shadey Chanel style

Rex
by: Hayley Spencer
7 Mar 2013

Rihanna's been proving that statement sunglasses aren't just for summer…

We've been on accessories watch this week and a certain songstress has caught our eye with the quirky choice of sunglasses; we've spotted in Rihanna's in an array of super-cool Chanel sunnies.

At the Victoria's Secret show she took to the stage in four stunning outfits, including a gothic-look Vivienne Westwood gown, which she topped off with lashings of Chanel jewels, including a pair of pearl frames. Now that's what we call luxe!

Off-duty in New York the next day, Ri-Ri was back giving her look a quirky spin with a pair of Chanel shades. The round graphic frames printed with 'CHANEL, PARIS' added just the right amount of playfulness to her laid-back look.

