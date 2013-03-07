Rihanna's sexiest look yet?

Rihanna seems to have been taking 'festive' and 'fierce' as her two fave buzz words for getting dressed this week. As the star has hit the promo tour for R she's been wearing some fan-tastic outfits and donned no less than two hot-as-could-be outfits yesterday.

First up was this gold creation by The Blonds, made out of gold mesh and covered in hundreds of twinkling gold sequins and gold spikes. We love how it matched with Riri's new golden bronze hairstyle and those killer spiked gold Louboutins finish the look.

Rihanna wore matt red lipstick – the coolest way to wear a red lippy at the mo – and kept her Versace sunglasses firmly in place for added star factor.

It was a swift change before Rihanna then headed to the official album release party for 'Rated R' at Juliet nightclub, New York. And she really made sure all eyes were trained on her in this attention-grabber of an outfit.

The spikes theme continued but this time Riri went for a cherry-red drape-front number with chains and spike shoulders. A pair of statement stocking tights kept her legwear on-trend, and the shades didn't seem to have left her face…

We can't get enough of this lady's strong, sexy style… Check out more of her best fashion looks here!

By Pat McNulty