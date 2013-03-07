Rihanna wraps up for open-air performance in a snow-filled NYC

Riri sings through a blizzard in a crop top and fur coat – now that’s style dedication!

Rihanna battled the elements at an open-air concert in New York City on Saturday.

Despite the freezing minus-six temperatures, the 21-year-old performed a knock-out set in style at the Rockefeller Centre in Manhatten.

Rihanna wore a black bodice crop-top beneath a short fur coat, with an elaborate floral appliquéd hat and elbow length black gloves as she joined Jay-Z on the stage.

The pair bravely sang through the blizzard for a performance for a televised New Year’s Eve special, but at one point, somewhere between the seven to nine inches of snow falling in the Big Apple, Rihanna put on a full-length hooded fur coat to cover her midriff-baring outfit.

While the American people will be seeing in the New Year with Rihanna on their televisions, Rihanna will be in somewhat warmer climates thousands of miles away in Abu Dhabi.

Whatever Riri does, she certainly does it in style.

By Georgie Hindle