Rihanna wears top-to-toe leather at Apologetic album launch

Rihanna chooses an all-leather look for the launch of her new album Apologetic…

Rihanna launched her new album Apologetic wearing a daring leather look as her 777 world tour came to a close in New York.

Rihanna had already performed in Mexico City, Stockholm, Toronto, Berlin and Paris before she arrived in NYC.

After seven days traveling across the globe, you’d think Rihanna would want a fashion break. Instead, the singer made a serious fashion statement at her Apologetic album launch in a leather sports-luxe look.

The celebrity style icon teamed black leather loose-fitting trousers with a matching leather top and leather beanie hat for the event. Cat-eye sunglasses, red lipstick and gold jewellery completed her edgy look.

Rihanna's street-style outfit was reminiscent of the loose fitting Acne menswear that she chose to wear for an appearance at Westfield a few days earlier as well as some of the oriental-inspired pieces that she chose to wear on the 777 tour.

The menswear-inspired looks are a shift away from the denim shorts, bra tops and cropped jackets that the singer wore on stage over the summer. Could this be the start of a new on-stage style for the star?

What do you think of Rihanna's latest looks? Let us know on Twitter.

Written by Kate Lloyd