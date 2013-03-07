Rihanna turns stylist for Topshop

It was the fashion chance of a lifetime for five lucky girls when king of shops Topshop teamed up with queen of pop Rihanna, at the flagship store in Oxford Circus.

LOOK OF THE DAY

Topshop’s blog, Inside-Out, launched a competition for the chance to win an afternoon with style icon turned personal shopper for the day. Rihanna. The task was simple, state why you would like a style consultation with the fashion savy popstar.

The five hand-picked winners were greeted by a 50s-style Rihanna with a twist. A Mad Men inspired full chiffon skirt and brown bow pumps were toughened up with a tied ‘She Died of Perfection’ T-shirt from Erin O’Connor and Kate Halfpenny’s ethical clothing company, and topped off with a cherry red beehive.

The five eager shoppers perused the collections with Rihanna as she picked out individual outfits for each of the girls. Styling with range, Rihanna looked to the ladylike for one with a beige short suit and pearls, and paired a black leather jacket with a corseted bralet for another.

In London to promote her new album Loud, Rihanna has pulled out every style stop from clashing brights to leopard print stockings, with a baggy-knit-long-skirt combo thrown in for fun.

SEE MORE PICS OF RIHANNA

Bringing her fierce individual sense of style to the Topshop floor, the five girls left thrilled, particularly when they heard they could keep the outfits!

By Sarah Smith