Rihanna takes the lead in VMA nominations

Rihanna is set to sweep the board at the MTV Video Music Awards having received five nominations…

She's been a veritable hit-making machine this year, and it's paid off as Rihanna's been given the most nods of any artist in the MTV Video Music Awards nominations list.

The 24-year-old is up for awards in the coveted Best Female Video and Video of The Year categories, and on top of her five individual accolades, could also receive an additional six gongs for her duets with Drake and Coldplay.

The ceremony will take place on 7 September, and in the mean time it seems Ri-Ri is getting some well earned rest, as she's been tweeting her holiday snaps on Twitter.

Earlier this week she shared a picture of herself reclining on a hammock on board a boat in Monte Carlo - we can't say we're not jealous.

By Hayley Spencer