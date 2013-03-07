Rihanna steals the show at France's NRJ Awards

Rihanna joined Robbie Williams, Fergie, Mika, Dita Von Teese, Kelly Rowland and a host of stars on the red carpet in Cannes for this year's NRJ Awards

Awards season is well and truly underway with the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and this weekend, The NRJ Awards, Frances's answer to the Brits all done and dusted.

The red carpet at the awards ceremony in Cannes was a glitzy celebration of all that is popular music in France.

Rihanna lead in the style stakes wearing Jean Paul Gaultier's high-necked white lace dress with metallic inlay. The Rated R songstress worked the gown to perfection showing off her undercut hairstyle with her bronze locks curled and pinned up while a pair of shoulder-sweepers by De Grisogono twinkled from her ears.

Rihanna treated the audience to a performance of Russian Roulette and then nabbed the prize for Best International Female.

Robbie Williams, Mika and Pete Wentz were the dapper chaps in attendance, while Pharrell Williams kept it hip hop in puffa jacket and baseball cap.

For the girls, Dita Von Teese worked the underwear as outerwear trend and arrived with designer Jean Paul Gaultier on her arm.

Elsa Pataky,Victoria Silvstedt and The Black Eyed Pea's Fergie added to the roll call of glamorous ladies at the event, while a Jay-Z, Michael Buble and Robbie Williams all performed at the ceremony.

By Pat McNulty