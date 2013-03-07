Rihanna steals the show at American Music Awards

Rihanna stole the show at the American Music Awards last night by wowing in a monochrome stencil-floral dress on the red carpet, before hitting the stage in an eye-popping white bandage outfit with strong padded shoulders.

And, while Rihanna was crowned style star of the night, Taylor Swift was the celebration of the music world after picking up 5 gongs, even beating the late Michael Jackson to the Artist of the Year award.

The young star said: ‘To even be mentioned in the same category with Michael Jackson, who we all love and will miss forever, is an unimaginable honour.’

The star-studded event saw a host of celebs gracing the red carpet in LA, including Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman – who was stunning in a one-shouldered silver gown – Leona Lewis, and Fergie.

Jennifer Lopez performed her latest single Louboutins in a warrior-style fierce gold mini, while Jay-Z and Alicia Keys also took to the stage to perform their hit single New York State of Mind.

By Ruth Doherty