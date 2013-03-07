Rihanna sizzles in a thigh split gown at the Battleship premiere!

After tweeting a picture of herself in hospital, Rihanna was back on full form on the red carpet…

After sharing a snap earlier this week of an IV drip in her arm, Rihanna looks to have recovered from her illness and was back on the red carpet for the Battleship premiere in LA.

Working a white Adam Selman gown with not one, but TWO thigh high splits, RiRi finished the look with nude sandals and a pop of scarlet lipstick.

Joined by co-star Brooklyn Decker, who wore a frothy Christian Dior dress, RiRi’s icy gown rounded off a whirlwind of style hits as she finishes promoting the new film.

