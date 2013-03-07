Rihanna shows off her style on Jonathan Ross

The singing superstar wowed in another incredible ensemble for her TV performance

Rihanna never fails to make an entrance, whether it’s in a chic blazer and thigh-high boots during Paris Fashion Week, or a Marchesa black and white cut out dress for the American Music Awards, she certainly knows her style.

So when we heard she was going to be on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross we knew she would have a killer outfit up her sleeve, and we were right.

Rihanna arrived on the show in a daring dress complete with a drape-neck, statement-shoulders and a super-thigh-high split.

Riri teamed the gold sequin dress with a white belt, white shoes and a slightly darker auburn hairstyle.

As well as chatting about fashion, music and Chris Brown with Jonathan Ross, Rihanna performed her new single Russian Roulette to close the show.

Rihanna joined others guests on the show, Hugh Grant and Eddie Izzard, which is on tonight at 9 on BBC1.

By Georgie Hindle