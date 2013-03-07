Rihanna’s River Island collection storms London Fashion Week

Rihanna closed day 2 of London Fashion Week in spectacular style with her high street fashion collection for River Island.

From start to end the collection had Rihanna's trademark style stamped all over it. From slinky, figure-hugging dresses to bra tops, thigh-slashed skirts to a swimsuit straight off Baywatch, this was a fierce, cool and oh-so sexy collaboration which will no doubt fly off the rails.

Models paraded down the catwalk sporting MAC matte red Ruby Woo lips with vibrant scarlet nails to banging beats from Jay Z mixed into Rihanna – natch. On the front row, Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn danced in their seats, while Zara Martin and The Saturdays' Mollie King styled it up.

