Rihanna’s New York style parade

While her lips stayed bright red and pout perfect throughout the day, Rihanna managed to change into three different outfits during a day spent out and about in New York City.
Starting the day in camouflage slacks, Timberland boots and a Trill boyfriend T-shirt, Rihanna swapped into super short shorts teamed with a baggy sleeveless tee and ultra luxe Tom Ford snakeskin boots to visit the flat of her late Gran Gran Dolly’s apartment.
The Diamonds singer then changed again to hit Emilio Ballato’s restaurant, choosing black skinny jeans and another loose fit top that had Original emblazoned across her chest. What a wardrobe!