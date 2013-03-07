Rihanna’s New York style parade

Rihanna rocks three killer looks in one day while out and about in New York City

While her lips stayed bright red and pout perfect throughout the day, Rihanna managed to change into three different outfits during a day spent out and about in New York City.

SEE MORE RIHANNA PICTURES

Starting the day in camouflage slacks, Timberland boots and a Trill boyfriend T-shirt, Rihanna swapped into super short shorts teamed with a baggy sleeveless tee and ultra luxe Tom Ford snakeskin boots to visit the flat of her late Gran Gran Dolly’s apartment.

PARIS FASHION WEEK PICTURES

The Diamonds singer then changed again to hit Emilio Ballato’s restaurant, choosing black skinny jeans and another loose fit top that had Original emblazoned across her chest. What a wardrobe!

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER!