Rihanna’s new single cover sets hearts racing
Rihanna
by: Ruth Doherty
7 Mar 2013

Rihanna strikes a sultry pose in a skimpy black swimsuit for her new single, Hard

The cover art shows the pop princess looking fierce, sexy and strong for the second single release from her album Rated R.

Hard, produced by The-Dream, features rapper Young Jeezy and marks the return of Rihanna after some time away from the music scene.

Speaking of her personal and emotional journey over the past year, the star described the new album as ‘really honest, at times vulnerable. I just feel like I had to call it Rated R because it’s my movie’.

The daring cover tells of what is to come from Rihanna in the near future. Her fearless attitude to not only her songs but her album covers is sure to push her forward to an exciting new stage of her career.

Hard is released on 23 November.

By Chantelle O’Connor

