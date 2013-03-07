Rihanna’s 777 tour reaches London!

Get the inside scoop on Rihanna’s 777 tour as it reaches The Forum in London…

Rihanna will perform at The Forum in London tonight as part of her global 777 tour.

SEE MORE RIHANNA PICTURES

The star’s already performed in Mexico City, Toronto, Stockholm, Berlin and Paris over the past five days, and our Senior Fashion Editor, Natalie Hartley, has been with her all the way.

CHECK OUT NATALIE'S 777 PHOTO DIARY!

From the backstage parties to Rihanna’s on-stage costumes, Natalie’s been giving us the inside scoop on the tour as it happens.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 777 TOUR!

Get instant updates tonight by following #InStyleRihannaTour on our @InStyle_UK Twitter and InStyleUK Instagram.

Plus, see her photo diary here.

GET OUR APP FOR CELEB NEWS ON THE GO!