Rihanna posts snap with Chris Brown

Rihanna took to Twitter to share the latest pic of her and Chris Brown

This month, Rihanna has shared of series intimate Instagram photos of her and former boyfriend Chris Brown, and with the pair separated with their respective tours this weekend, she took to Twitter to say that she was missing him.

On Saturday Ri-Ri hit the stage in Freiburg, Germany and a few hours later tweeted a snap of her looking candid, snuggled into Chris' arm, captioned: "miss my ‪#BFFlife‬."

The photo was taken last time Rihanna visited Germany a few weeks earlier and showed her with shoulder long locks before her hair was cut into a pixie crop.

We're sure it won't be long before the pair are reunited.

