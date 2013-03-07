Rihanna makes it rain on The X Factor

Fresh from her 777 world tour, Rihanna pulled out all the stops for her Sunday night performance on The X Factor…

There's no sign of Rihanna slowing down after her recent 777 tour, as she hit London last night to perform on The X Factor.

Just days after her gig at The Forum as part of her recent whirlwind global tour, Rihanna had jetted back to the UK to perform alongside the X Factor finalists and Bruno Mars on the Sunday instalment of the TV talent show.

Taking to the stage in a floor-sweeping panelled lace gown Ri-Ri gave a live rendition of chart-topping track Diamonds, from her new Unapologetic album.

Never one to put on the same performance twice, the Bajan singer was surrounded by pouring water half way through the performance before it broke out above her head.

The downpour didn't put a dampener on Rihanna's style, or her vocals, as she emerged smiling with her hair still in 30's-style finger waves and her make-up intact.

That's what we call an unflappable performance!