Rihanna hots up Brixton at Nokia concert

Rihanna was joined by Jay-Z and Young Jeezy for an exclusive gig at Brixton Academy last night...

We're seriously big fans of Rihanna's edgy style (as well as her songs!) so we leapt at the opportunity to see her at Nokia's exclusive Brixton gig where she launched her new album, Rated R. Last night's show was streamed live across the internet so that Rihanna fans worldwide could enjoy the concert along with the crowd at Brixton Academy.

SEE MORE RIHANNA

Wearing two seriously hot outfits, Rihanna took to the stage and performed a selection of hits including Disturbia, Take a Bow, Don't Stop the Music, finishing with the hit that made her a huge name, Umbrella, at which point members of the audience put their umbrellas up and sang along.

She was also joined on stage by none other than Jay-Z for their duo track, Run This Town to huge applause from the audience.

A throng of celebrities filled out the VIP area of Brixton Academy to get a glimpse of Riri on stage including Jamelia, Adele, Keisha Buchanan, Emma Bunton, Chipmunk and Tinchy Stryder.

By streaming her concert live round the planet, Rihanna is following in the footsteps of the likes of Burberry who broke with fashion convention this season and streamed their catwalk show live onto the web so fashionistas the world over could get a glimpse of their S/S 2010 collection.

By Pat McNulty