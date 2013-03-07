Rihanna and Alicia Keys wow on the X Factor as Lloyd misses out on the semi-finals

Singing sensations Rihanna and Alicia light up The X Factor stage as the final four are chosen

When we heard Rihanna and Alicia Keys was going to be performing on The X Factor results show this year we were very excited - and the two stars did not disappoint.

Alicia donned a figure-hugging red leather catsuit as she performed a medley of songs, including her latest single Doesn’t Mean Anything, while Rihanna belted out her new single Russian Roulette wearing a tight beige dress with statement shoulders and white heels.

But of course, it wasn’t just about RiRi and Alicia as the live result loomed. After impressive performances of both Take That and Elton John hits the night before, the final five waited to see who had made the semi-finals - and time finally ran out for Welsh cutie Lloyd Daniels.

On hearing the news, Lloyd said he had enjoyed every moment and thanked all those who had voted for him.

Performing in the semi-finals are Olly Murs and Danyl Johnson, who are both in Simon’s group, Joe McElderry for Cheryl and the only girl left in the competition, Stacey Solomon for Dannii Minogue.

Next week’s theme is yet to be confirmed but the guest performances include Janet Jackson and the pop icon Lady GaGa singing her new single Bad Romance.

By Georgie Hindle