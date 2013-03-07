Ricky Groves voted off Strictly Come Dancing

EastEnders star Ricky Groves this weekend danced his last dance as he was voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, widely seen as the lovable joker of the group, made too many mistakes in his tango with professional partner Erin Boag, even admitting himself: ‘It's a dance competition, maybe I should go.’

SEE MORE STRICTLY COME DANCING PICS HERE

Ricky and Erin found themselves in the dance-off with Laila Rouass and Anton Du Beke and, although there’s no denying his popularity with the judges and the audience, he made one mistake too many.

Another EastEnder, Natalie Cassidy, failed to impress the judges with her fancy footwork, but impressed the audience – and us – with her fab hot-pink Flapper-style fringed dress.

At the other end of the scale, hot contenders in the competition include Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle and his partner Natalie Lowe, who wowed with their American Smooth.

By Ruth Doherty