Reese Witherspoon to duet with Michael Buble

Michael Buble has confirmed Reese Witherspoon will feature on his new studio album…

Reese Witherspoon will duet with Michael Buble on his upcoming studio album, the Canadian crooner confirmed in an interview with Aled Jones on ITV’s Daybreak.

SEE MORE REESE WITHERSPOON

Reese is no stranger to the recording studio after her Oscar-winning performance as June Carter alongside Joaquin Phoenix in 2005’s Walk the Line.

The Hollywood star and mother of three was seen jetting out of LA on Tuesday in an oversized grey boyfriend jumper, which she paired with black leggings and knee-high boots - she must be excited about the upcoming collaboration as she looked in a particularly cheery mood.

We can’t wait to hear it and have already started guessing which song they will record – let us know your ideas on Twitter…

By Bernadette Cornish