Reese Witherspoon promotes Water for Elephants on Good Morning America

Reese Witherspoon chatted with host Robin Roberts about her new film Water for Elephants co-starring Robert Pattinson

While her co-star Robert Pattinson was on The Today Show, Reese Witherspoon hit Good Morning America and revealed that she loved working with “sweet” R-Patz.

Praising the Twilight star for his acting talents, Reese said she admired his ability to bring “so many dimensions” to the role.

The Oscar-winning star also talked about her circus school and performance training for her part in Water for Elephants. And we have to say she looks in terrific bendy shape!

Dressed in sunnies, a navy shift and nude Jimmy Choo platforms, the recently-married Reese looked radiant and happily signed autographs for fans waiting outside the ABC studios.

“It feels really good to have so much love coming to you from so many different places and I really enjoy it,” Reese said.

By Louise Sugrue