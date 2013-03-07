Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson wow at the Water For Elephants premiere

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson were all smiles on the red carpet for the Water For Elephants premiere in New York…

Ultimate on-screen couple Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson walked the red carpet side by side for the eagerly anticipated premiere of Water For Elephants in New York.

Wearing a fabulous 50s prom style dress by American designer Jason Wu, newlywed Reese looked absolutely stunning walking down the red carpet in oh-so delicate crystal embellished Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Keeping things simple, the blonde beauty styled her hair in a quaffed up-do and kept her make-up light but shimmery with a pretty pink lip.

And Twilight hunk Robert looked equally fab, greeting his fans in a grey Gucci wool suit with a vamp-like burgundy tie and treating them to his trademark cheeky side smile.

Based on Sara Gruen's best-selling novel, the gorgeous pair play a circus performer and the company's young travelling vet. Set in the roaring 30s, the film promises to be a visual feast, with glittering costumes, stunning sets and plenty of romance!

You’ll have to wait until 4 May to see it this side of the pond, but see left for a sneak peak at a steamy scene from the film.

By Sarah Smith