Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson wow at the Water For Elephants premiere

Ultimate on-screen couple Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson walked the red carpet side by side for the eagerly anticipated premiere of Water For Elephants in New York.
Wearing a fabulous 50s prom style dress by American designer Jason Wu, newlywed Reese looked absolutely stunning walking down the red carpet in oh-so delicate crystal embellished Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Keeping things simple, the blonde beauty styled her hair in a quaffed up-do and kept her make-up light but shimmery with a pretty pink lip.
And Twilight hunk Robert looked equally fab, greeting his fans in a grey Gucci wool suit with a vamp-like burgundy tie and treating them to his trademark cheeky side smile.
Based on Sara Gruen's best-selling novel, the gorgeous pair play a circus performer and the company's young travelling vet. Set in the roaring 30s, the film promises to be a visual feast, with glittering costumes, stunning sets and plenty of romance!
You’ll have to wait until 4 May to see it this side of the pond, but see left for a sneak peak at a steamy scene from the film.
By Sarah Smith