Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger's glamorous night out

They're two of Hollywood's hottest stars, and Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger proved why last night at a dinner honouring Vera Wang.

The star-studded celebration took place to celebrate the opening of Vera Wang on Melrose in LA.

Both the leading ladies opted to wear Vera's creations, of course, and Reese wowed in a violet draped dress with a black waist band and elegant peep-toes, while Renee chose an aubergine ruched corset top and black pencil skirt.

She finished the look with metallic Jimmy Choos and a chunky ring and bracelet set.

Loving both purple pleasers!

By Ruth Doherty