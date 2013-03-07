Rachel Weisz voted ‘most marriable woman’

British men have voted the star 'the woman they’d most like to marry'

The Lovely Bones star Rachel Weisz, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2005 for The Constant Gardener, was voted “the woman that men would most like to marry” in a survey by Esquire magazine.

The gorgeous actress, who turns 40 this year, is engaged to The Wrestler director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she has a three-year-old son Henry.

“Oh my God! To marry? That’s interesting. That’s so funny. I’m marriable, but I’m not married. I was getting worried that the men didn’t like me anymore!”

Rachel also explained that her son has caught the acting bug after seeing her critically acclaimed star turn in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Donmar Warehouse.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood