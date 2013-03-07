Rachel McAdams gives Diane Kruger a run for her style money

Sherlock Holmes premiered in Berlin and it was old school v modern glamour as the female leads took to the red carpet

Diane Kruger invariably ranks in our top five best-dressed celebs when she makes a red carpet appearance. Her cool-girl brand of modern glamour sees her rocking everything from chainmail Roberto Cavalli to bodycon Herve Leger to micromini Jason Wu in her own individual style. Pairing gorgeous cocktail frocks with mussed up hair and edgy heels is Kruger's speciality.

At last night's Sherlock Holmes premiere she topped her embellished Karl Lagerfeld frock with a plaited updo and nude lips and nails while a pair of thigh-high leather boots gave her cocktail-worthy look a tough edge.

But last night Kruger's costar, Rachel McAdams brought her own brand of glamorous dressing to the proceedings. Gliding up the red carpet in a teal Alberta Ferretti gown her styling was pure old school Hollywood, complete with Marilyn-esque blonde curls and coordinating scarlet lips and nails.

Where the modern glam look can get away with less-than-perfect hair, the essence of the old school is all about impeccable grooming. It's about finding your ultimate shade of red lipstick and working that side-swept Veronica Lake curls hairstyle.

Whichever your preference both gals pulled off their looks with aplomb…

By Pat McNulty