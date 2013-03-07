Rachel McAdams dazzles at the Sherlock Holmes Premiere

Jude Law, Gwen Stefani, Heather Graham and Robert Downey Jnr walked the red carpet in Leicester Square last night but actress Rachel McAdams stole the show…

Wearing a soft-grey goddess gown, Rachel McAdams braved the rainy winter weather last night and brought a shot of Hollywood glamour to London's Leicester Square at the premiere of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes.

Joining her on the red carpet were her fellow cast members Jude Law, Robert Downey Jnr and Kelly Reilly, as well as director Guy Ritchie. Leicester Square was transformed into a Victorian backdrop for the occasion complete with old style street lamps and smog.

Prince William, his girlfriend Kate Middleton and Prince Harry also came along to get a glimpse of the film but skipped the red carpet, arriving five minutes before the film started and heading straight for their seats via a back door.

The rain proved tricky to deal with for the gown-wearing girls as Rachel had to have an aide hold her dress off the floor while she signed autographs (all the better to show off those Louboutins!) and Kelly's peachy Alberta Ferretti frock ended up with a rather soggy hem.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale also came to take a peek at the film, as did Heather Graham, Betty Jackson and Jenni Falconer.

Despite the weather, the cast were in high spirits as they made their way into the cinema with Jude and Robert playing the jokers for the cameras.

We can't wait to watch the film, which stars Robert Downey Jnr as Sherlock, Jude Law as sidekick Dr Watson and the glamorous Kelly Reilly and Rachel McAdams in all their Victorian finery. It's due for release on Boxing Day… A perfect post-crimble treat!

By Pat McNulty