Rachel Bilson gets her hair done for new movie The To Do List

Rachel Bilson worked some mega hair on the set of her new movie The To Do List.

Making a welcome return to the big screen after a two year break, Rachel was spotted with her hair in rollers as she got ready to shoot her scene. In a hot pink buttoned sweater teamed with denim hotpants, no doubt Rachel's character breaks a few hearts in the movie.

And Rachel's one busy lady at the moment as she's also getting ready to shoot the Hart of Dixie - her first leading TV role since The O.C.

We're looking forward to seeing much more of Rachel on the big and small screens!