Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth learn some fashionable lines for new movie!

Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth are set to star in stylish new film BFF & Baby.

They’ve got two of the most covetable celeb wardrobes and now it sounds like art will be imitating life for Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth in their upcoming film, BFF & Baby.

The super stylish duo will be starring alongside Krysten Ritter in the film - a comedy about three roommates and their attempts to retain some normality when one of them has a baby.

But with hints from Ilaria Urbinati, the film’s costume designer, that the girls’ set wardrobes will be filled with an exciting mix of both rising fashion talents and established designers, we have a feeling we’ll be focusing on the fashion over the film!

So what will be treated with? Could it be NYFW favourite 3.1 Phillip Lim with cute collars and cropped jumpers? Maybe fluorescent tweeds from Proenza Schouler SS11 collection. Or perhaps clean colours and simple shapes as seen at Calvin Klein.

It’s set to be a fashion feast of a film.

By Sarah Smith

