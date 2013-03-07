R-Patz is top dresser

Twilight heart throb Robert Pattinson scored a dual win at last night’s BBC Radio1 Teen Awards, where he was crowned Best Dressed and Best Actor. Although he couldn’t attend the event in person, R-Patz sent a video message to his fans thanking them for the accolades - dressed down in a grey T-shirt and navy sweat shirt.

Meanwhile, newlywed Katy Perry clad herself in a PVC little white dress decorated with a gumball machine for her performance of her new single, "Fireworks". Mrs Brand tweeted from the event: “OMG the kids are SO loud here @ the Radio 1 Teen Awards. Loudest I think I've ever heard! This is gonna b amazing.”

Other performers included Taylor Swift, who was decked out in a pretty lace dress with circle skirt and boy band sensation JLS. The event, which was co-hosted by Fearne Cotton and Nick Grimshaw, also awarded gongs to the cast of The Inbetweeners (Best TV Show), Biffy Clyro for “Bubbles” (Best Song), rapper Plan B for Best Album (The Defamation of Strickland Banks) and Olympic diver Tom Daley for Sporting Hero.

The awards show also honoured British teenagers, including disabled 17-year-old Alex Williams, who was named Teen Community Hero for the work he does with other disabled children.

By Maria Milano