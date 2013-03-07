R-Patz and K-Stew lock lips on the set of Twilight: Breaking Dawn

Filming of the latest edition to the Twilight saga has just begun, but we've already caught a glimpse of co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart locking lips.
Holding hands as they made their way through a crowd of extras on the Rio de Janeiro set, the pair went in for a passionate kiss as they acted the pre-honeymoon scenes for the film.
Post-kiss, the pair were also seen approaching a speed boat - which in the story takes them to the remote Esme Island - before a stunt double stepped into Kristen's place.
Though we are yet to catch a glimpse of Bella's wedding gown, which Kristen recently revealed would be something 'classic and simple in white or cream', we're pretty impressed by the raven-haired beauty's honeymoon frock. The cream, bow-waisted shift was super-flattering on the petite starlet who held on tight to Robert, who was equally smart in a crisp shirt and black trousers.
It may be a while before we catch a glimpse of the wedding scenes, but if these shots are anything to go by it's going to be just as romantic as we'd hoped - we feel another Best Kiss award coming on!
By Hayley Spencer
