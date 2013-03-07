R-Patz and K-Stew lock lips on the set of Twilight: Breaking Dawn

Twi-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have already been spotted sharing kisses on the set of Breaking Dawn in Brazil

Filming of the latest edition to the Twilight saga has just begun, but we've already caught a glimpse of co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart locking lips.

Holding hands as they made their way through a crowd of extras on the Rio de Janeiro set, the pair went in for a passionate kiss as they acted the pre-honeymoon scenes for the film.

Post-kiss, the pair were also seen approaching a speed boat - which in the story takes them to the remote Esme Island - before a stunt double stepped into Kristen's place.

Though we are yet to catch a glimpse of Bella's wedding gown, which Kristen recently revealed would be something 'classic and simple in white or cream', we're pretty impressed by the raven-haired beauty's honeymoon frock. The cream, bow-waisted shift was super-flattering on the petite starlet who held on tight to Robert, who was equally smart in a crisp shirt and black trousers.

It may be a while before we catch a glimpse of the wedding scenes, but if these shots are anything to go by it's going to be just as romantic as we'd hoped - we feel another Best Kiss award coming on!

By Hayley Spencer

