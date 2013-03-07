Prince William heads to Winter White Gala while Kate Middleton rests at home

After the good news of Kate Middleton being discharged from hospital, it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge is following doctors' orders and resting up, as husband Prince William embarked on their planned Royal engagements alone, starting with the Winter White Gala.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES

Looking dapper in a tuxedo, Prince William was joined by sports personalities Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic, but was no doubt missing his wife who is normally by his side at such Royal engagements.

WATCH KATE MIDDLETON’S BEAUTY TRANSFORMATION

The Duchess of Cambridge is now likely to spend most of the festive period resting after her spell in hospital, where she was treated for severe morning sickness. So we can expect to see lots more solo appearances from the Prince!