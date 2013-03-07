Prince William and Kate Middleton to move in with Prince Harry after the Royal Wedding!

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be roomies with Prince Harry after the wedding...

Kate Middleton will begin Royal married life with William by moving into Clarence House - where the Prince currently resides with his brother Harry.

MORE ROYAL WEDDING DETAILS

But there's little chance of the in-laws getting in each other's way as Kate and Wills will have their own suite of rooms in the Royal residence while they decide on a more permanent London home.

Meanwhile, with wedding planning still underway, it's been revealed that the bride and groom will make a public appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to treat gathered crowds to a glimpse of them on their big day.

KATE MIDDLETON PICS

And with just three weeks to go until the special event, don't forget to check out InStyle's dedicated Royal Wedding area - packed full of the latest news and wedding style tips!

INSTYLE'S ROYAL WEDDING SITE