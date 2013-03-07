Prince William and Kate Middleton to move in with Prince Harry after the Royal Wedding!

Kate Middleton will begin Royal married life with William by moving into Clarence House - where the Prince currently resides with his brother Harry.
But there's little chance of the in-laws getting in each other's way as Kate and Wills will have their own suite of rooms in the Royal residence while they decide on a more permanent London home.
Meanwhile, with wedding planning still underway, it's been revealed that the bride and groom will make a public appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to treat gathered crowds to a glimpse of them on their big day.
