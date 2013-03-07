Prince Harry visits Brazil!

Prince Harry joined a sparkling Samba band and the best of British talent, as he continues his Diamond Jubilee tour in Brazil…

After racing Usain Bolt in Jamaica, and playing rugby in Rio, Prince Harry's tour of the Caribbean and Latin America saw him join a Samba band and model Lily Cole at a Best of British event in Brazil last week.

After being introduced by David Beckham via video link, Prince Harry joked, “That was David Beckham. Apparently he used to play football."

Model and Cambridge University graduate Lily Cole joined other British guests, showing off her new blonde bob, and a sleek strapless dress and black ballerinas.

After climbing to the top of the Sugarloaf Mountain in a Union Jack covered cable car, Prince Harry continued his cheeky speech, saying, “Everything about Rio makes you want to dance. I'm just so thankful that my brother isn't here because he might actually do it - and that would not be cool."