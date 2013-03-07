Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dress up as elves in Xmas eCard!

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy decided to eschew the traditional Christmas card this year – and instead dressed themselves as breakdancing elves in a light-hearted eCard.

The couple emailed the greeting to hundreds of friends this week, and it features Chelsy and Harry superimposed on elves dressed in green tunics and stripy tights.

When you play the card, the elves start breakdancing to the tune of a funked up Jingle Bells.

The 'Elf Yourself' programme has become a popular computer gimmick over the last couple of years and allows users to upload photographs on their computer and superimpose them on different dances.

They can then send links to their friends to watch the dancing online – and we simply love it!

By Ruth Doherty