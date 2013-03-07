Pride of Britain Awards style-off: Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos

Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos continued their X Factor fash-off going head-to-head in lace at the Pride of Britain Awards 2012…

The Pride of Britain Awards 2012 saw the best of TV talent walk the red carpet last night, and the X Factor proved a big presence, with judges Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos joining their contestants for a night off from the competition.

The two leading ladies continued their style-off from the live shows, as they both arrived at the evetn having plumped for lace-detail dresses.

While Nicole went dark and dramatic in a plunging cutout gown and Giuseppe Zanotti wave sandals, Tulisa stuck to her signature '50s silhouette in a teal fit-and-flare dress with a lace-overlay bodice, paired with bejewelled platforms.

Whose look wins your vote? Tell us on Twitter.