Can you picture Charles and Camilla cosying up on the sofa watching the X Factor? According to the Prince and his wife, that’s exactly what they do on a Saturday night. The Royals, who attended the Pride of Britain Awards last night in London’s Grosvenor Square, revealed their cheeky indulgence on the red carpet as they mingled with stars including Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh and Cher Lloyd. In fact, a persuasive Dannii was overheard trying to convince Camilla to vote for her singing act Matt Cardle!

Of the Prince, Simon said: “He was nice, asking how the show was going and we told him we we're getting 17 million viewers with lots of controversy.” Meanwhile, Cheryl revealed she was rather jittery: “I was very nervous to be honest. I just couldn’t believe it was really Charles.”

Other celebrities who attended the event, which pays homage to the nation’s unsung heroes, included Girls Aloud members Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh, Jonathan Ross, Harry Potter star Tom Felton, host of the evening Bruce Forsythe and Russell Brand.

By Maria Milano