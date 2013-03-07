Pregnant Kim Kardashian goes sheer to celebrate New Year's Eve

After announcing that they're expecting their first child together Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated in Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ended 2012 on a high as they revealed they are expecting a baby. Kanye broke the news to fans during a gig saying: "make noise for my baby mama" and added it was "the most amazing thing."

Hours later the celebrity couple celebrated their baby joy with a night out at 1 Oak club in Las Vegas. The pair looked loved up as Kanye escorted Kim down the red carpet and was pictured hugging her with his hands clasped over her stomach.

Pregnancy clearly won't be stopping Kim from flaunting her figure, as she opted for a sheer Julian Macdonald dress for the occasion. The reality star completed the lace-detail dress in sleek style with pointed Christian Louboutin courts and a side-swept plaited hairstyle.

It's clear Kim's family are excited about the prospect of the new arrival, as they took to Twitter to show their support. Mum of two Kourtney Kardashian tweeted: "Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family. Overwhelmed with excitement!"

The baby's exact due date is as yet unknown, but reports suggest it will be some time in the summer.

What with Kate Middleton and Fearne Cotton also set to give birth in 2013, it's sure to be a stylish year of celebrity children.

