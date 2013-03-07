Pregnant Kate Middleton will miss The Hobbit premiere as she rests at home

Pregnant Kate Middleton will miss The Hobbit premiere as she rests at home
Rex
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Kate Middleton has cancelled a string of Royal engagements after suffering morning sickness…

After a spell in hospital suffering from a bout of severe morning sickness, the Duchess of Cambridge is unable to attend her planned Royal engagements, including an appearance at The Hobbit premiere.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES 

The Duke and Duchess had a busy schedule of engagements lined up in the run up to Christmas, which will now be attended by Prince William alone. 

WATCH KATE MIDDLETON’S BEAUTY TRANSFORMATION

 

Kate is said to be around nine weeks pregnant, and we can’t wait to find out if we can expect a Royal girl or boy.

Get well soon, Kate!

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top