Pregnant Kate Middleton will miss The Hobbit premiere as she rests at home

After a spell in hospital suffering from a bout of severe morning sickness, the Duchess of Cambridge is unable to attend her planned Royal engagements, including an appearance at The Hobbit premiere.

The Duke and Duchess had a busy schedule of engagements lined up in the run up to Christmas, which will now be attended by Prince William alone.

Kate is said to be around nine weeks pregnant, and we can’t wait to find out if we can expect a Royal girl or boy.

Get well soon, Kate!