Pregnant Kate Middleton is discharged from hospital

Kate Middleton left hospital this morning saying she is feeling "much better"

Having announced her pregnancy earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to London's King Edward VII hospital suffering from acute morning sickness, and following three days rest and treatment, she has now been discharged.

Much to the relief of royal supporters, she told press she was feeling "much better" as she made her exit on the arm of Prince William.

The mum-to-be looked chic as ever wrapped up in a plaid coat, her second checked choice of clothing in the same number of weeks after she worked the trend for her visit to St Andrew's. Her favourite Aquatalia suede boots and a cashmere scarf added a cosy finish and her hair was pulled back into a flaterring half up-do.

According to a St James' Palace spokesperson, Kate will now "head to Kensington Palace for a period of rest".

We look forward to plenty more maternity style hits from Kate.

