Pregnant Jessica Alba gets political on Capitol Hill

With a two-year-old toddler and another baby on the way, it’s clear that Jessica Alba puts her family first and it was in their interest that the brunette beauty held a press conference on Capitol Hill to introduce the Safe Chemicals Act.

Acting as spokesperson for the Safer Chemicals and the Healthy Families coalition, Jessica called for a reassessment of how the federal government protects the public from toxic chemicals.

The issue was brought to the Famous Four star’s attention when she found out that toxic plastics were used in the production of some baby products.

Passionate yet prim, Jessica covered her burgeoning baby bump with a high-waisted black lace skirt by Jane Oh teamed with a white cami and topped with an Ann Taylor blazer. Elie Saab wedges and pearls completed the look.

By Sarah Smith